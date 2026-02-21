Flyers' Garnet Hathaway: Back at practice Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hathaway (illness) returned to practice Saturday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Hathaway missed Thursday's practice with his illness. The 34-year-old has one goal, one assist, 183 hits and 35 blocked shots across 47 appearances this season.
