Hathaway was held off the scoresheet for 18th straight game to begin the season in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Stars.

Hathaway has yet to earn a point while adding eight shots on net, 69 hits, 12 blocked shots, 19 PIM and a minus-7 rating. He often got moved around the lineup during John Tortorella's tenure as head coach, but Rick Tocchet has kept Hathaway firmly on the fourth line this year, and that's led to minimal offense. The 33-year-old winger is rarely a fantasy option in most formats anyway, though he should continue to be a physical force even if his offense stays cold.