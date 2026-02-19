Flyers' Garnet Hathaway: Dealing with illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hathaway didn't participate in Thursday's practice session due to an illness, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Hathaway has appeared in 47 games for the Flyers this year, recording a goal, an assist, 183 hits, 52 PIM and 35 blocked shots while averaging 10:17 of ice time. He'll have nearly a week to recover before Philadelphia faces Washington on Wednesday, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him available for that matchup.
