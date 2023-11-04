Hathaway scored a goal on two shots, logged three hits and added seven PIM in Friday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.

Hathaway's tally put the Flyers ahead 4-0. He also fought Dylan Cozens late in the third period. Hathaway has scored twice over his last three games, which accounts for all of his offense through 11 outings. He's produced 13 PIM, 15 shots on net, 27 hits, nine blocked shots and a minus-4 rating as an enforcer on the Flyers' fourth line in his first season with the team.