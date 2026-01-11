Hathaway scored a goal Saturday in a 7-2 loss to Tampa Bay.

Hathaway got a monkey off his back Saturday with his first goal and point of the 2025-26 season. It took 37 games. He spent several games in the press box in December, and it clearly gave him some perspective. Hathaway has 19 PIM, 20 hits, six blocks and is plus-three in four games since he got back in the lineup. Those bruise categories may help if you can afford to deploy such a one-dimensional player.