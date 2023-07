Hathaway signed a two-year, $4.75 million contract with the Flyers on Saturday.

Hathaway has established himself as a reliable fourth-liner in the NHL. The 31-year-old racked up 13 goals and nine assists over 84 contests between the Capitals and the Bruins last season while also tallying 268 hits, ranking eighth in the league in the category. He should be a consistent presence in the Flyers' lineup to provide grit, but he won't chip in much offense.