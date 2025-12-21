Hathaway was a healthy scratch Saturday against the Rangers.

It was the first time he was scratched this season. Honestly, we wonder why it took so long. Hathaway is completely snakebitten this season -- he has no points and just 15 shots in 33 games. Yes, he has 117 hits, but that's an empty stat when the rest of his line is so weak. At 34, Hathaway may be nearing the end of the line. He has 75 goals, 85 assists and 2,046 hits in 639 NHL games over 11 seasons.