Hathaway notched a shorthanded assist and two hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kraken.

Hathaway snapped an eight-game point drought with the primary helper on Ryan Poehling's first-period marker. While he hasn't done much on offense, Hathaway's grit has made him a steady presence on the Flyers' fourth line this season. He's up to seven points, 50 shots on net, 136 hits, 74 PIM and a minus-12 rating over 53 outings. Three of his points have come while on the penalty kill.