Hathaway recorded a shorthanded goal and a team-high five hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Hathaway has goals in back-to-back games after a stretch of 21 straight contests without him brushing twine. Still, fantasy managers probably won't be rushing to scoop up Hathaway off the wire given his fourth-line status. The 32-year-old winger is more reliable when it comes to delivering hits, as he's posted 77 of those through 33 games.