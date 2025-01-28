Hathaway scored a goal on three shots and added four hits in Monday's 4-2 win over the Devils.

Hathaway ended a four-game point drought. He's had a fairly productive January with four goals and an assist over 13 contests -- it's not high-end offense, but it's good for a fourth-liner. The 33-year-old winger is up to seven goals and 17 points through 51 appearances this season, identically matching his output from the full 82-game slate in 2023-24. He's added 64 shots on net, 184 hits, 50 blocked shots and 42 PIM in 2024-25.