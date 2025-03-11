Hathaway (upper body) will not play Tuesday versus the Senators, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Hathaway is set to miss his sixth straight game, and there's been no update on when he's expected to return. Nicolas Deslauriers remains in the lineup in Hathaway's absence. The Flyers' next game is Thursday versus the Lightning.
