Hathaway scored his first game-winning goal of the season in Thursday's 2-1 victory over the Panthers.

With time ticking away in the third period, the 32-year-old winger was able to pounce on a rebound and tuck it behind Sergei Bobrovsky to end Florida's six-game win streak. Hathaway added a team-high six shots on net, four hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating to his ledger, and it's physical play that he's best known for -- he hasn't recorded a multi-point performance all season and has only seven goals and 11 points through 64 games, but that modest offense comes with 86 PIM and 239 hits, putting him second in the NHL behind Jeremy Lauzon's 303 hits.