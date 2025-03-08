Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Hathaway (upper body) won't play against Seattle on Saturday, according to Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Hathaway will miss his fourth straight game, and it's unclear if he will return to action versus New Jersey on Sunday. He has produced eight goals, 18 points, 76 shots on net, 56 blocked shots and 218 hits in 60 appearances this season.

More News