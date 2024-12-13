Hathaway produced an assist, two shots on goal, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Hathaway helped out on the Flyers' second empty-netter, which was Scott Laughton's fourth goal of the game. Hathaway has two points over five contests in December, though that's about as good as his scoring pace ever gets. The physical winger is at 10 points, 45 shots on net, 92 hits, 34 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 30 appearances.