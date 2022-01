Mayhew (upper body) received a day-to-day designation Thursday.

Mayhew was ruled out of Thursday's contest and is considered day-to-day for upcoming games. With the return of Derick Brassard from his hip injury, the 29-year-old call-up will have a tougher road ahead of him for future NHL opportunities. The Michigan-born forward averaged 10:17 of ice time and was held without a point through his two NHL appearances this season.