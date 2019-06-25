Flyers' German Rubtsov: Injury has healed
Rubtsov says he's fully recovered from the shoulder injury that knocked him out for most of the 2018-19 campaign, Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Enquirer reports.
Rubtsov was playing well at the AHL level before going down last season, so he'll have an opportunity to compete for a roster spot with the big club in camp. The Russian forward was a first-round pick in 2016.
More News
-
Flyers' German Rubtsov: Out for 2018-19•
-
Flyers' German Rubtsov: Finally lands entry-level deal with Philadelphia•
-
Flyers' German Rubtsov: Begins career in North America•
-
Flyers' German Rubtsov: KHL contract voided•
-
Flyers' German Rubtsov: Still trying to ditch KHL contract•
-
Flyers' German Rubtsov: Struggling overseas•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...