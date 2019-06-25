Rubtsov says he's fully recovered from the shoulder injury that knocked him out for most of the 2018-19 campaign, Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Enquirer reports.

Rubtsov was playing well at the AHL level before going down last season, so he'll have an opportunity to compete for a roster spot with the big club in camp. The Russian forward was a first-round pick in 2016.

