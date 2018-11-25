Flyers' German Rubtsov: Out for 2018-19
Rubtsov will miss the rest of the season because of shoulder surgery Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer, reports.
That's too bad because the 20-year-old was playing very well with the AHL Phantoms. In 14 games, he posted six goals and 10 points with a plus-3 rating. He's still someone worth keeping an eye on in dynasty leagues, but he won't be making an impact this season.
