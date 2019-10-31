Rubtsov was promoted from AHL Lehigh Valley on Thursday.

Through the first seven games of the AHL season, Rubtsov notched one goal and five helpers. With Mikhail Vorobyov headed the other way, the 21-year-old Rubstov could get a chance to make his NHL debut, though he will need to beat out fellow call-ups Philippe Myers and Carsen Twarynski for one open spot in the lineup.