Carey was designated for waivers by Philadelphia on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sportsreports.

Carey has yet to make his NHL debut and it looks like he will have to wait a little longer. If the St. Lawrence University product clears waivers, he will be reassigned to AHL Lehigh Valley. With the Phantoms last season, the 27-year-old notched 28 goals and 23 helpers -- both career highs.