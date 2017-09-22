Flyers' Greg Carey: Waived by team
Carey was designated for waivers by Philadelphia on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sportsreports.
Carey has yet to make his NHL debut and it looks like he will have to wait a little longer. If the St. Lawrence University product clears waivers, he will be reassigned to AHL Lehigh Valley. With the Phantoms last season, the 27-year-old notched 28 goals and 23 helpers -- both career highs.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...