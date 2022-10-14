Hodgson was placed on waivers by Philadelphia on Friday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Hodgson got into the Flyers' 5-2 win against New Jersey on Thursday, but he logged just 4:46 of ice time. During his limited time, he didn't record any shots, points, hits, or blocks. Given his lackluster showing Thursday, it's not surprising that the Flyers put him on waivers, but it is especially noteworthy that they would choose to do so even when they still have several injured forwards. It will likely be a while before Hodgson gets another opportunity in the NHL.