Hodgson inked a two-year, two-way contract with Philadelphia on Monday.

Hodgson made his NHL debut this past season, appearing in six games for the Flyers in which he generated one goal on 10 shots, two assists and 12 hits while averaging 13:12 of ice time. While the 26-year-old center could see more opportunities this year, he will likely continue to play the bulk of his games in the minors. As such, Hodgson is unlikely to offer more than low-end fantasy value.