Hodgson had a goal, an assist, four hits and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Finally getting a chance to make his NHL debut at age 26, Hodgson made the most of the opportunity. He needed just 6:37 to pick up his first point with an assist on the first of Travis Konecny's two goals, then Hodgson potted one of his own to put the Flyers up 4-2 in the third. The emergency recall from AHL Lehigh Valley may have earned himself a longer look with the big club with this impressive debut, but there's no need to rush out there and add Hodgson to your fantasy team at this point.