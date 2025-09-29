Grans was moved to waivers Monday, according to James Mirtle of The Athletic.

Grans picked up one assist, five goals on goal, five blocked shots and four hits in six regular-season appearances with the Flyers in 2024-25. He had eight goals and 23 points in 66 games for AHL Lehigh Valley last campaign before adding one goal and three assists in seven playoff outings. Assuming he clears waivers, he could spend most of the year with Philadelphia's top minor-league affiliate again.