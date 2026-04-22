Grans was called up from AHL Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.

Grans was one of five Black Aces brought up by the Flyers on Wednesday. The 23-year-old blueliner shouldn't be expected to play in the postseason, but he will serve as an emergency depth option should the need arise. With the Phantoms this year, Grans racked up three goals and 11 helpers in 61 contests and could be under consideration for a spot on the Opening Night roster heading into the 2026-27 campaign.