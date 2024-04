McDonald signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Flyers on Monday. The deal will begin with the 2024-25 season.

McDonald drew into 23 games with Northeastern University as a senior this season, picking up six points and 32 PIM over that span. The 21-year-old defender will spend the rest of the 2023-24 campaign with AHL Lehigh Valley before trying to make the Flyers' Opening Night roster during next year's training camp.