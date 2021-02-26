Ratcliffe (ribs) was Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer to AHL Lehigh Valley on Friday.
Ratcliffe stuck with the big club while recovering from a rib injury, but now that he's made a full recovery, he'll head to the minors for the foreseeable future. The 2017 second-round pick tallied 15 points in 53 AHL appearances last season.
