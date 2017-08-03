Flyers' Isaac Ratcliffe: Earns ELC
Ratcliffe signed an entry-level contract with the Flyers on Thursday.
The 6-foot-6 winger fashioned 67 points (33 goals, 34 assists) over 113 games between the last two seasons with the OHL's Guelph Storm. Philadelphia realized his potential and selected him in the second round (35th overall) of this year's draft. He is just 18 years old, though, so fantasy owners should view him only as a keeper/dynasty option this early in his career.
