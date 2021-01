Ratcliffe will be sidelined for at least four weeks with a fractured rib he suffered while training, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Ratcliffe wasn't great during his first full AHL season in 2019-20, notching just 15 points while posting a minus-9 rating in 53 contests. The 2017 second-round pick will head to the minors as soon as he's medically cleared.