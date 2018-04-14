Making his professional debut on Friday, Ratcliffe scored a goal in AHL Lehigh Valley's 5-2 win over Bridgeport.

The Flyers were so thrilled that Ratcliffe fell to them with the 35th overall pick last June that they signed him to an entry-level deal less than six weeks later. The hulking winger responded with a 41 goal campaign for OHL Guelph this past season. Ratcliffe has ridiculous size (6-foot-5, 205 pounds) and a sweet set of mitts. He remains a couple years away from NHL duty, but Ratcliffe gives the Flyers another potential impact prospect in their loaded farm system.

