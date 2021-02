Ratcliffe (ribs) is still a few weeks away from practicing with the Flyers and at least a month away from making his season debut, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Ratcliffe began skating with the Flyers' taxi squad Saturday, but he's nowhere near ready to make his NHL debut. The 21-year-old winger is still recovering from a pair of surgeries he underwent after a rib injury caused one of his lungs to collapse prior to training camp.