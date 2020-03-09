Ratcliffe tallied a goal and an assist in AHL Lehigh Valley's 6-5 shootout loss to Bridgeport on Sunday.

The goal was shorthanded. With just six goals and 15 points in 52 games this season, Ratcliffe has found the transition to professional hockey a difficult one. Power forwards take notoriously long to develop and the 6-foot-5, 200-pound Ratcliffe certainly fits into that category. The good news is that Ratcliffe is just turned 21 years of age and the Flyers have the necessary depth on both their NHL roster and in their minor league system to be patient with the big man. Ratcliffe scored 50 goals in his final junior season just a year ago.