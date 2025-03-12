Fedotov made 19 saves Tuesday in a 5-2 loss to Ottawa.
Fedotov had been playing well lately, but Tuesday was a truly rough outing. And we don't know if he can regain his recent solid streak. Fedotov allowed four goals, and the third one had a horrible odor. So much so in fact that cameras caught coach John Tortorella rubbing his forehead in quiet frustration. Philly has a tough stretch of games coming up, with Tampa Bay (twice), Carolina, Washington, Dallas and Toronto in its path over the next two weeks. You would be wise to make Fedotov and Samuel Ersson spectators over this span.
More News
-
Flyers' Ivan Fedotov: In goal Tuesday•
-
Flyers' Ivan Fedotov: Minimal offensive support in defeat•
-
Flyers' Ivan Fedotov: Tending twine Sunday•
-
Flyers' Ivan Fedotov: Stuck with loss in relief•
-
Flyers' Ivan Fedotov: Outduels Hellebuyck on Saturday•
-
Flyers' Ivan Fedotov: Expected to start Saturday•