Fedotov is set to start on the road against Winnipeg on Saturday.

Fedotov has a 4-8-3 record, 3.27 GAA and .877 save percentage in 17 appearances in 2024-25. He hasn't appeared in a game for the Flyers since Feb. 6, when he allowed four goals on 18 shots against Washington. The Jets rank third in goals per game with 3.53.