Fedotov made 23 saves Thursday in a 2-1 shootout win over Tampa Bay.

It was his first NHL win. Fedotov wasn't supposed to start the game, but Aleksei Kolosov suffered a lower-body injury at the morning skate. Philly in 2024-25 is a tough place to hone your craft -- Fedotov is 1-3-0 with a 4.05 GAA and .851 save percentage in four starts.