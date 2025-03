Fedotov gave up two goals on only three shots before being replaced by Samuel Ersson to begin the second period of Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.

Fedotov had little chance on either puck that beat him, but coach John Tortorella still elected to make the switch in the crease, and the 28-year-old netminder ended up avoiding a loss on his ledger when the Flyers forced OT. Fedotov hasn't recorded a win since March 1, going 0-4-0 over his last five outings with an .888 save percentage.