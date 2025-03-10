Fedotov stopped 20 of 22 shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to New Jersey. The third marker was an empty-netter.

Fedotov conceded two goals at even strength in this contest. The Russian netminder has lost his last two starts, but he's allowed just two goals in each defeat. Fedotov has posted a solid .938 save percentage and a 1.73 GAA over three appearances in February and could challenge Samuel Ersson for more starts over the final stretch of the campaign. Across 20 appearances in 2024-25, Fedotov holds a 5-10-3 record, .886 save percentage and 3.02 GAA.