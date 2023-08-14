The IIHF has determined that Fedotov was in breach of contract rules when he signed with CSKA Moscow of the KHL in July because he had a valid deal with Philadelphia.

The IIHF has handed Fedotov a four-month suspension from playing in national or international games. Additionally, CSKA Moscow was given a one-year ban on international transfers. Fedotov was unable to come to North America after signing an entry-level deal with the Flyers last summer because he had to complete required military service in Russia. Philadelphia wanted the contract he signed with the team tolled because the 26-year-old netminder had to take the year off from hockey. It appears as though Fedotov is still slated to play in the KHL for the 2023-24 campaign.