Fedotov signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Flyers on Saturday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

The Flyers selected Fedotov in the seventh round of the 2015 Entry Draft. The 6-foot-8 netminder spent the 2021-22 campaign with CSKA Moskva of the KHL, going 14-10-2 with a 2.00 GAA and a .919 save percentage through 26 regular-season appearances, and recording a 16-6-0 record with an impressive 1.85 GAA and .937 save percentage through 22 playoff appearances en route to a KHL championship. Fedotov should get an opportunity to compete for the backup spot behind Carter Hart during next season's training camp.