Fedotov made 14 saves in a 4-3 loss to the Capitals on Thursday.

Fedotov is now the 180th goalie that Alex Ovechkin has scored against. The superstar sniper scored his 879th NHL goal on a one-timer from the inside edge of the right face-off circle in the last minute of the first period. And the Caps were down 3-2 heading into the third, but Fedotov surrendered two goals, the lead and the win. He hasn't won since Nov. 29, and he's 0-4-2 in seven starts since then. You know the drill -- Fedotov should not be in your fantasy net.