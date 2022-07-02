Fedotov is reportedly ill in Russia, Karl Mansson of Hockeynews.se reports.

Fedotov, a Finnish-born Russian, was arrested in Saint Petersburg on Friday for alleged evasion of military service, per Radio Free Europe. Fedotov signed his entry-level deal with the Flyers in May, but his KHL team, CSKA Moscow, is owned by the Russian Army and may have disputed the 25-year-old's ability to move to North America in the next stage of his career. He won the Gagarin Cup in 2021-22 and was named a finalist for the top goaltending award in the KHL. Given the global uncertainty regarding Russia's relations with Europe and the West, it's unclear if Fedotov will be able to join the Flyers for training camp this fall, where he was expected to have a chance to win the backup job behind Carter Hart.