Fedotov will patrol the home crease against Vegas on Monday, per Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports.

Despite a 33-save effort, Fedotov's three-game winning streak ended Wednesday in a 4-1 loss to Carolina. He has a 3-4-0 record with a 3.69 GAA and an .875 save percentage through seven appearances this season. Vegas sits fourth in the league with 3.86 goals per game in 2024-25.