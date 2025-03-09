Fedotov will patrol the home crease against New Jersey on Sunday.

Fedotov will get the second half of Philadelphia's back-to-back after Samuel Ersson played in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Seattle. The 28-year-old Fedotov has a 5-9-3 record with a 3.08 GAA and an .885 save percentage across 19 appearances this season. New Jersey is tied for 14th in the league with 2.95 goals per game in 2024-25.