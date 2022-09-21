Fedotov (illness) has dropped his appeal to the Russian government, which means he'll be compelled to serve a full year in the military and thus won't be an option for Philadelphia in 2022-23, source reports.

Fedotov was arrested in Saint Petersburg in July for allegedly trying to evade military service, and he reportedly fell ill shortly thereafter. The 2015 seventh-round pick won't be able to join the Flyers for at least one more year, and given the unique circumstances surrounding his situation, his NHL future should be considered cloudy at best at this point.