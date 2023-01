Provorov blocked eight shots in a 2-1 win over the Red Wings on Saturday.

He led all skaters in blocks. Early in the third, Provorov got in front of a slap shot by Michael Rasmussen that appeared to injure him. Rasmus Ristolainen pushed him to the bench while the play was going on, and he somehow didn't miss a shift. The guy is a beast. Provorov has 105 blocks and 62 hits, along with two goals and 13 assists in 46 games.