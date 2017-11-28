Provorov recorded an assist and two shots on goal through a game-high 26:31 of ice time during Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to Pittsburgh.

With Shayne Gostisbehere quarterbacking the No. 1 power-play unit, Provorov's fantasy value is somewhat capped. Additionally, the 20-year-old Russian is already being tasked with matching up against the opponent's top players, as he spent 15:40 of his 26:31 of ice time opposite Sidney Crosby on Monday. Provorov's long-term upside remains high, but he's currently being asked to do a lot -- and at a young age. He's more of a well-rounded defender to round out a virtual blue line than a go-to asset at this stage of the game.