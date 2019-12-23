Provorov is under the weather and will be a game-time decision against the Rangers, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Provorov has never missed a game in his four-year NHL career, so it would be a surprise to see him out of the lineup Monday. The blueliner figures to slot into his usual first-pairing role with Matt Niskanen if he is able to suit up and would also continue to log time on the power play as well. With 22 points in 36 games this year, the 22-year-old is well on his way to getting back over the 40-point mark.