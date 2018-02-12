Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Dishes out assist
Provorov supplied an assist in a 4-1 victory over Vegas on Sunday.
Provorov is turning into a workhorse in Philadelphia, as he's skated for 20 minutes or more in all but two games in 2017-18, and his average ice time of 24:33 ranks 17th most in the league. Although the Russian has cooled off from his torrid early January pace, he's still pitched in four points in his last 10 games, and is up to 27 points (10 goals, 16 assists) in 55 games on the season. Although Provorov is used in more defensive situations as compared to his more offensive counterpart Shayne Gostisbehere, his ice time isn't going to be decreased anytime soon, and he's been receiving steady minutes on the second power-play unit all season -- meaning there's no reason he can't keep up his current pace.
More News
-
Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Eight points in last seven games•
-
Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Drops jaws with three-point night•
-
Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Scores in loss•
-
Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Collects helper in loss to Pens•
-
Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Tallies third goal•
-
Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Three assists not enough•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...