Provorov supplied an assist in a 4-1 victory over Vegas on Sunday.

Provorov is turning into a workhorse in Philadelphia, as he's skated for 20 minutes or more in all but two games in 2017-18, and his average ice time of 24:33 ranks 17th most in the league. Although the Russian has cooled off from his torrid early January pace, he's still pitched in four points in his last 10 games, and is up to 27 points (10 goals, 16 assists) in 55 games on the season. Although Provorov is used in more defensive situations as compared to his more offensive counterpart Shayne Gostisbehere, his ice time isn't going to be decreased anytime soon, and he's been receiving steady minutes on the second power-play unit all season -- meaning there's no reason he can't keep up his current pace.