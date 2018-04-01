Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Dishes two helpers in win
Provorov recorded two assists during Sunday's 4-3 overtime win against Boston.
The sophomore is up to an impressive 15 goals and 24 assists for the campaign, and he's recorded just five power-play points. Provorov's likely to continue skating on the No. 2 unit with the man advantage because Shayne Gostisbehere is locked in as the quarterback on the top group, and that definitely does cut into the Russian's upside. However, it obviously hasn't been too significant of a hindrance this season, and Provorov is still just 21 years old. His long-term fantasy arrow is pointing straight up.
