Provorov cashed in two power-play goals to complement an assist Thursday, leading the Flyers to a 6-4 home win over the Islanders.

Fifteen penalties were called in this one, but Provorov managed to stay out of the box and instead focused on padding the score for the Flyers. Busting out of a slump that had seen him provide only two points since the beginning of December, Provorov tallied once in the second period and then pitched in an empty-net sealant to rouse the home crowd. Philadelphia's seventh overall draft pick from 2015 is immensely talented, but his fantasy owners probably wouldn't mind if he was more consistent.