Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Drops jaws with three-point night
Provorov cashed in two power-play goals to complement an assist Thursday, leading the Flyers to a 6-4 home win over the Islanders.
Fifteen penalties were called in this one, but Provorov managed to stay out of the box and instead focused on padding the score for the Flyers. Busting out of a slump that had seen him provide only two points since the beginning of December, Provorov tallied once in the second period and then pitched in an empty-net sealant to rouse the home crowd. Philadelphia's seventh overall draft pick from 2015 is immensely talented, but his fantasy owners probably wouldn't mind if he was more consistent.
More News
-
Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Scores in loss•
-
Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Collects helper in loss to Pens•
-
Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Tallies third goal•
-
Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Three assists not enough•
-
Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Multi-point effort not enough Thursday•
-
Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Takes minus-1 rating in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...