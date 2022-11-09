Provorov was credited with an assist during a 5-1 victory over the Blues on Tuesday.
With goalie Thomas Greiss keeping the struggling Blues competitive with 18 first-period saves, Provorov made a key play Tuesday to help break a scoreless tie and begin a three-goal, second-period surge. The 25-year-old defenseman provided the primary helper on Wade Allison's game-opening goal and added three shots and two hits during a team-high 24:12 of ice time.
